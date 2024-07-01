The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices concluded Monday’s trading session in the green territory, with market capitalization reaching EGP 1.892 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index inched up 0.73%, finishing the session at 27,969.59 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) gained 0.86% to close at 6,247.27 points, while the EGX100 index added 0.96%, ending the session at 9,071.39 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.98%, closing the session at 2,762.94 points.

Trading volume amounted to 973.966 million shares exchanged through 89,454 transactions at a turnover of EGP 4.388 billion.

Retail investors controlled 53.3% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 46.69% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 71.52% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 6.02% and 22.46%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 734.982 million and EGP 69.498 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 804.48 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).