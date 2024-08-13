The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have closed Tuesday’s trading session in the red territory, with the market capitalization at EGP 2.025 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index lost 1.26%, ending the session at 29,331.04 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) shed 0.53% to close at 6,570.34 points, while the EGX100 EWI slipped 0.69% at 9,457.5 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, edged down 1.09%, finishing the session at 2,825.05 points.

Today’s trading saw 851.333 million shares exchanged over 105,283 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 4.026 billion.

Retail investors controlled 72.42% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 27.57% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 81.55% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 12.09% and 6.36%, respectively.

Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 258.926 million. Arab and non-Arab foreigners were net sellers with EGP 9.887 million and EGP 249.038 million, respectively.

