Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s session with mixed performance across its indices. The market capitalization reached nearly EGP 2.068 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index dropped 0.22% wrapping up the session at 30,073.95 points. The EGX33 Shariah index gained 0.54% to 2,863.37 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 (EWI) index, tracking small and mid-cap stocks, added 1.15% to 6,979.77 points, and the EGX100 gained 1.02%, finishing at 9,981.84 points.

The session saw a total of 1.154 billion shares traded through 131,963 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 4.395 billion.

Retail investors dominated the market with 80.25% of total transactions, while institutions accounted for 19.74%.

Egyptian investors made up 93.19% of trades, while Arab and foreign investors represented 5.44% and 1.37%, respectively.

Egyptian traders were net buyers, with a total of EGP 71.135 million. Arab and foreign investors were net sellers, with EGP 58.579 million and EGP 12.555 million, respectively.