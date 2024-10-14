Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have closed Sunday’s trading session in the red territory, with the market capitalization at EGP 2.142 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index lost 2.63%, ending the session at 29,954.12 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) shed 1.87% to close at 7,329.36 points, while the EGX100 EWI slipped 2.29% at 10,398.66 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, edged down 3.22%, finishing the session at 3,105.88 points.

Today’s trading saw 674.733 billion shares exchanged over 127,557 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.041 billion.

Retail investors controlled 78.88% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 21.11% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 94.5% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 3.46% and 2.05%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 4.372 million and EGP 103.596 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 107.969 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).