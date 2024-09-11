The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) witnessed a positive performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 main index up 1.27% to 30,485.63 points.

Both small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI and EGX100 EWI indices closed the session higher by 0.44% at 7,102.96 points and by 0.81% at 10,158.05 points, respectively.

The trading value reached EGP 3.56 billion through the exchange of 802.69 million shares, while the market cap value stood at EGP 2.07 trillion.

The Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 73.96 million. Meanwhile, the foreign and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 40.74 million and EGP 33.21 million, respectively.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).