The indexes of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 main index up 0.61% to 30,342.46 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI as well as EGX100 EWI indices closed the session higher by 1.16% to 7,070.08 points and by 1% to 10,087.23 points, respectively.

EGX’s trading value reached EGP 2.92 billion after 690.90 million shares were exchanged. The market cap value amounted to EGP 2.05 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 89.54 million and EGP 6.45 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 95.99 million.

