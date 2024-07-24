The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Wednesday after the EGX30 main index fell by 0.36% to 29,090.57 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 EWI closed the session higher by 0.20% at 6,694.64 points.

The EGX100 EWI went down by 0.13% to 9,590.55 points.

The trading value hit EGP 3.77 billion through the exchange of 1.46 billion shares. In addition, the market cap value amounted to EGP 1.98 trillion.

The Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 77.31 million. Meanwhile, the Arab and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 43.60 million and EGP 33.71 million, respectively.

