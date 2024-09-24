The indexes of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session with a mixed performance after the EGX30 main index fell by 0.49% to 3,0871.10 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI as well as EGX100 EWI indices closed the session higher by 0.27% to 7,333.78 points and by 0.10% to 10,427.45 points, respectively.

EGX’s trading value reached EGP 4.24 billion after 915.95 million shares were exchanged, while the market cap value hit EGP 2.11 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 705.71 million. The foreign and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 672.13 million and EGP 33.58 million, respectively.

