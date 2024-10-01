The indexes of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 main index up 0.88% to 31,866.06 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI as well as EGX100 EWI indices also closed the session higher by 1.02% at 7,615.48 points and by 0.95% at 10, 833.57 points, respectively.

The trading value hit EGP 5.34 billion after 1.02 billion shares were exchanged, while the market cap value amounted to EGP 2.20 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 187.80 million and EGP 69.19 million, respectively. The Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 256.99 million.

