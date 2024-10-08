The EGX30 main index of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) retreated by 3.04% on Tuesday and closed the trading session at 30,851.63 points.

The EGX100 EWI and EGX70 EWI ended the session lower by 2.58% at 7,376.32 points and by 2.81% at 10,523.86 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 6.12 billion through the trading of 918.98 million shares. The market cap value hit EGP 2.17 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian investors were the net buyers with EGP 253.57 million. Meanwhile, the foreign and Arab traders were the net sellers with EGP 234.17 million and EGP 19.39 million, respectively.

