The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have concluded Thursday’s trading on a mixed note.

Market capitalization closed the session at nearly EGP 2.068 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went up 0.76% at the level of 30,141.08 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, fell by 0.16% to conclude the session at 2,848.1 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) added 0.72% to 6,900.1 points at the end of the session, while the EGX100 gained 0.54%, closing the session at 9,881.44 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.383 billion shares exchanged over 143,834 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 5.261 billion.

As regards investor’s trading activity, retail investors seized 76.8% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 23.19% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 86.53% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 6.63% and 6.83%, respectively.

Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 203.669 million. Arab and non-Arab foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 34.385 million and EGP 169.284 million, respectively.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).