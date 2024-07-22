The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session in the green zone with the EGX30 main index up 0.73% to 28,992.34 points.

Both small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI as well as EGX100 EWI indices closed the session higher by 0.39% at 6,634.91 points and by 0.22% at 9,527.72 points, respectively.

EGX’s trading value hit EGP 4.82 billion through the exchange of 1.33 billion shares. In addition, the market cap value amounted to EGP 1.96 trillion.

The Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 20.54 million. Meanwhile, the foreign and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 12.80 million and EGP 7.73 million, respectively.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).