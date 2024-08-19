The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have concluded Monday’s trading on a mixed note.

Market capitalization closed the session at nearly EGP 2.036 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went down 0.48% at the level of 29,320.18 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, fell by 0.23% to conclude the session at 2,827.86 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) added 0.46% to 6,756.54 points at the end of the session, while the EGX100 gained 0.33%, closing the session at 9,693.69 points.

Today’s trading saw 902.942 million shares exchanged over 113,863 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 3.665 billion.

As regards investor’s trading activity, retail investors seized 78.58% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 21.41% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 88.09% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 4.52% and 7.39%, respectively.

Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 102.421 million. Arab and non-Arab foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 77.776 million and EGP 24.644 million, respectively.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).