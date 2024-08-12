The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have closed Monday’s trading on a mixed note.

Market capitalization closed the session at nearly EGP 2.041 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went up 0.59%, closing the session at 29,706.7 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, added 0.32%, concluding the session at 2,856.32 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) shed 0.73% to end at 6,605.36 points, while the EGX100 inched down 0.51%, wrapping up the session at 9,523.55 points.

Today’s trading saw million 1.018 billion shares exchanged over 131,145 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 5.079 billion.

Respecting investors’ trading activity, retail investors seized 76.45% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 23.54% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 87.58% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 4.97% and 7.45%, respectively.

Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 295.609 million. Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 139.402 million and EGP 156.206 million, respectively.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).