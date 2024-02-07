Cairo – The standalone net profit after tax of Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) grew by 19% to EGP 582.14 million in 2023 from EGP 489.94 million in 2022.

EFIC posted 31% higher revenues at EGP 2.34 billion last year, compared to EGP 1.79 billion in 2022, according to the financial results.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the non-consolidated net profits after tax retreated by 20% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 234.27 million from EGP 293.13 million.

Revenues enlarged by 23% to EGP 1.52 billion in 9M-23 from EGP 1.23 billion in 9M-22, while the earnings per share (EPS) plunged to EGP 270 from EGP 338.

