Egypt - EFG Hermes Holding (HRHO) will distribute bonus shares worth 973.07 million as of July 19th, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on June 28th.

Eligibility in bonus shares distribution will be for shareholders until the record date of July 18th.

On May 19th, the company’s board of directors approved a proposal to raise the group’s issued capital through the issuance of 1-for-5 bonus shares.

As a result, the capital shall be raised to EGP 5.83 billion from EGP 4.85 billion.

It is worth noting that EFG Hermes Holding announced that its consolidated net profit excluding minority interest rose by 18.36% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 to EGP 345.27 million.

EFG Hermes is a leading financial services company in Egypt listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), with a presence in 13 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, and Pakistan.

