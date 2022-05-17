Cairo – The consolidated net profits of Edita Food Industries jumped by 57% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 162.42 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, compared to EGP 103.48 million, according to the company's unaudited financials.

The company generated revenues of EGP 1.55 billion in Q1-22, up 34% from EGP 1.16 billion in the year-ago period.

As for the standalone businesses, the company's net profits jumped to EGP 169.72 million in the first three months (3M) of 2022 from EGP 100.20 million in the same period of 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company's consolidated net profits increased by 52% to EGP 528.87 million, compared to EGP 347.69 million in the earlier year, including minority shareholders' rights.

