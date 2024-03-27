The board members of e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments agreed, on 26 March 2024, to disburse a bonus share dividend to shareholders at a rate of 0.25 for each original share.

This will be financed from the reserve for reward and incentive shares, according to a bourse statement.

In this regard, the company’s issued and paid-up capital will increase to EGP 1.15 billion from EGP 924.44 million.

During the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, e-finance logged 56.40% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profit after the non-controlling interest at EGP 1.25 billion.

Revenues witnessed a 47.50% jump to EGP 3.89 billion last year from EGP 2.64 billion in 2022.

