DUBAI - Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, reported on Thursday a 13% rise in second-quarter net profit, driven by factors including loan growth and the positive performance of unit Emirates Islamic.

Net profit for the April-to-June period came in at 7.1 billion dirhams ($1.93 billion), up from 6.2 billion dirhams in the same period of 2023, outperforming the mean analyst estimate of 5.3 billion dirhams, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Kim Coghill)