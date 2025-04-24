Egypt - Mansourah Poultry (MPCO) posted 42.39% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable at EGP 152.717 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

The recorded net profits were compared with the recorded EGP 107.229 million in 2023.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.244 last year from EGP 0.220 at the end of December 2023.

The company generated revenues valued at EGP 755.483 million in 2024, an annual rise from EGP 497.532 million.

As for the standalone earnings, the net profits climbed to EGP 152.951 million from EGP 107.229 million.

