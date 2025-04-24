Riyadh – First Milling Company (First Mills) achieved 2.49% higher net profits at SAR 79.66 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 77.72 million.

The revenues increased by 2.58% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 283.59 million in Q1-25 from SAR 276.44 million, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) recorded an annual growth as of 31 March 2025, hitting SAR 1.44 when compared to SAR 1.40.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q1-25 profits hiked by 19.98% from SAR 66.39 million in Q4-24, while the revenues jumped by 5.48% from SAR 268.84 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher