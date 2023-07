Dubai's main share index, DFMGI, rose to 3878.52, the highest the index has notched since 2015, driven by a 10% jump in Union Properties and a 9% gain in Emaar Development, the build-to-sell property development business of Emaar Properties.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2023