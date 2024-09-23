Dubai – The board members of Al Ansari Financial Services announced interim cash dividends amounting to AED 157.50 million for 2024, according to a bourse filing.

Ex-dividend ad payment dates will be 27 September and 16 October, respectively.

The company will disburse a dividend of 2.10 fils per share after obtaining the general assembly meeting’s approval on 19 March 2024.

In July, Al Ansari Financial Services unveiled plans to acquire Bahrain-based BFC Group Holdings W.L.L., (BFCGH) at a total value of $200 million (AED 735 million).

