The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) consolidated its gains at the beginning of the week, with its market capitalisation gaining more than AED 3.7 billion to reach its highest levels since mid-July 2015.

The DFM's market capitalisation rose from AED 697.8 billion at the end of last Friday's session to AED 701.59 billion at the end of today's trading. The market capitalisation of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) remained at about AED 2.87 trillion.

Liquidity in the two markets was about AED 1.6 billion, with AED 1.1 billion in the ADX and AED 511.9 million in the DFM. About 336.2 million shares were traded through 22,700 transactions.