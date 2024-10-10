The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) went up by 15.23 points (0.34%) and closed Thursday’s trading session at 4,437.56 points.

A total of 120.91 million shares were exchanged during the session at AED 288.19 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover with AED 96.57 million, while Union Properties dominated the trading volume with 28.13 million shares.

National International Holding (NIH) topped the risers with 14.95%, whereas Dubai Refreshments led the fallers with 9.65%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) retreated by 0.342% to 9,250.75 points.

The turnover reached AED 893.40 million through the exchange of 210.62 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.87 trillion.

International Holding Company posted the highest turnover of AED 182.37 million, while Multiply Group was the most active stock with 20.47 million shares.

Aram Group led the gainers with 14.61%, whereas Umm Al Qaiwain General Investment Company headed the losers with 3.85%.

