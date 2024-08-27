The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) gained 18.47 points (0.42%) on Tuesday and ended the trading session at 4,343.22 points.

A total of 244.56 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 406.61 million.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover of AED 98.75 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 102.69 million shares.

Watania International Holding topped the risers with 5.31%, whereas National International Holding (NIH) headed the decliners with 9.87%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went down by 0.24% to 9,333.98 points.

The turnover amounted to AED 851.32 million through the exchange of 199.26 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.82 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 173.92 million, while Q Holding dominated the trading volume with 16.73 million shares.

Finance House advanced the risers with 4.76%, whereas Apex Investment led the fallers with 3.79%.

