The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Monday’s trading session higher by 8.71 points (0.19%) at 4,477.96 points.

The turnover hit AED 232.16 million after 127.90 million shares were exchanged during the session.

Emirates NBD recorded the highest turnover with AED 44.88 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) dominated the trading volume with 24.83 million shares.

National International Holding (NIH) advanced the risers with 11.37%, while Takaful Emarat Insurance headed the decliners with 8.56%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) retreated by 0.136% to 9,275.06 points.

The turnover stood at AED 1.12 billion through the exchange of 580.50 million shares, while the market cap value amounted to AED 2.88 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 206.04 million, while Eshraq Investments was the most active stock with 225.60 million shares.

Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Manufacturers advanced the gainers with 14.39%, whereas Oman and Emirates Investment Holding led the fallers with 10%.

