The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Wednesday’s trading session lower by 5 points (0.11%) at 4,390.20 points.

A total of 185.97 million shares were exchanged at a value of AED 335.13 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover of AED 65.30 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 67.80 million shares.

Dubai Refreshment Company advanced the gainers with 13.58%, whereas Shuaa Capital led the fallers with 4.71%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went down by 0.054% to 9,422.59 points.

The turnover stood at AED 2.19 billion through the exchange of 604.51 million shares, while the market cap value reached AED 2.87 trillion.

Apex Investment was the most active stock in terms of trading volume and value with 129.75 million shares exchanged at AED 475.68 million.

Foodco National Foodstuff was the top riser with 1.92%, while Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials headed the decliners with 9.93%.

