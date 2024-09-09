The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) fell by 13.75 points (0.31%) on Monday and closed the trading session at 4,359.12 points.

A total of 139.55 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 291.31 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover of AED 90.96 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 42.84 million shares.

Salik Company led the rising companies with 2.68%, whereas Dubai Refreshments headed the fallers with 9.90%.

The benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) also went down by 0.982% to 9,355.30 points.

The turnover amounted to AED 949.54 million through the exchange of 219.26 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.83 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 164.75 million, while Modon Holding dominated the trading volume with 27.27 million shares.

National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) advanced the gainers with 4.27%, whereas Al Buhaira National Insurance Company led the decliners with 10%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).