The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Wednesday’s trading session higher by 27.23 (0.61%) at 4,488.69 points.

A total of 200.05 million shares were exchanged at AED 353.27 million.

Emaar Properties witnessed the highest turnover with AED 82.98 million, while GFH Financial Group dominated the trading volume with 89.74 million shares.

Al Salam Bank - Sudan topped the risers with 7.16%, while International Financial Advisors Holding (IFA) headed the decliners with 10%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) ended the session higher by 0.586% at 9,516.31 points.

The turnover hit AED 1.87 billion through the exchange of 472.05 million shares, while the market cap value stood at AED 2.91 trillion.

Apex Investment, which advanced the gainers with 9.93%, was the most active stock in terms of trading volume and value with 148.39 million shares exchanged at AED 634.06 million.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials (Bildco) led the fallers with 5.19%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).