The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) lost 24.48 points (0.56%) and closed Tuesday's trading session at 4,284.01 points.

A total of 297.17 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 672.26 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover of AED 206.10 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 65.39 million shares.

Emirates Investment Bank advanced the gainers with 15%, whereas Mashreq Bank dominated the losers with 7.23%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went up by 0.011% to 9,396.49 points.

The turnover reached 1.57 billion through the exchange of 399.19 million shares, while the market cap value stood at AED 2.86 trillion.

Q Holding, which led the risers with 12.50%, was the most active stock in terms of trading volume and value with 84.73 million shares exchanged at AED 269.39 million.

Meanwhile, RAPCO Investment headed the decliners with 6.67%.

