The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) closed Thursday’s trading session in the red zone after losing 42.03 points (0.94%) to 4,398.24 points.

A total of 148.01 million shares were exchanged during the session at AED 358.04 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover with AED 96.22 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) dominated the trading volume with 41.06 million shares.

National International Holding (NIH) advanced the gainers with 14.97%, while National General Insurance Company headed the losers with 10%.

The benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) also fell by 1.003% to 9,213.74 points.

ADX’s turnover amounted to AED 1.88 billion through the exchange of 448.65 million shares, while the market cap value reached AED 2.84 trillion.

Modon Holding, which recorded the highest turnover of AED 509.42 million, was the most active stock with 131.58 million shares.

Hayah Insurance Company topped the risers with 14.40%, while Gulf Medical Projects Company (GMPC) advanced the decliners with 7.41%.

