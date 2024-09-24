UAE – The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) retreated by 2.31 (0.05%) on Monday and closed the trading session at 4,434.06 points.

DFM’s trading value hit AED 297.18 million through the exchange of 134.94 million shares.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover with AED 63.95 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) dominated the trading volume with 23.64 million shares.

Orascom Construction topped the risers with 3%, while International Financial Advisors Holding (IFA) led the fallers with 10%.

Meanwhile, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) ended the session higher by 0.161% at 9,453.75 points.

The turnover amounted to AED 1.45 billion through the exchange of 378.77 million shares, while the market cap value stood at AED 2.89 trillion.

Besides recording the highest turnover of AED 451.84 million, Apex Investment was the most active stock with 111.79 million shares.

Aram Group advanced the gainers with 13.99%, while E7 Group headed the decliners with 4.94%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

