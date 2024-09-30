The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) closed Monday’s trading session lower by 17.78 (0.39%) at 4,503.48 points.

A total of 249.70 million shares were exchanged at AED 458.30 million.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover with AED 84.77 million, while GFH Financial Group dominated the trading volume with 65.82 million shares.

National International Holding (NIH) advanced the gainers with 14.41%, while International Financial Advisors Holding (IFA) headed the losers with 10%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went down by 0.465% to 9,425.49 points.

ADX’s turnover reached AED 1.94 billion through the exchange of 520.15 million shares, while the market cap value stood at AED 2.93 trillion.

Modon Holding was the most active stock in terms of trading volume and value with 110.55 million shares exchanged at AED 417.09 million.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) topped the risers with 10.73%, while Fujairah Building Industries led the fallers with 9.88%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).