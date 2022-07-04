Riyadh - Derayah Financial will pay total cash dividends of SAR 19.35 million to the unitholders of Derayah REIT for the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The Saudi company will disburse SAR 0.18 per unit for 107.50 million units, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The cash dividend payout represents 1.80% of the unit's initial price and 2.13% of the net assets value.

Meanwhile, the entitlement date of the dividend distribution will be at the closing of 17 July trading session, while the payment date will be on 11 August this year.

Last April, Derayah Financial announced the same value of cash dividends for Q1-22.

