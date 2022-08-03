Cairo – Delta Sugar’s net profits after tax reached EGP 544 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, an annual surge of 58% from EGP 343.89 million.

The company’s revenues amounted to EGP 2.50 billion during the first six months (6M) of 2022, a 120% year-on-year (YoY) leap from EGP 1.13 billion, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) went up by 56% YoY in H1-22 to EGP 3.12 from EGP 2.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, Delta Sugar reported net profits after tax worth EGP 76.81 million, 0.06% higher than EGP 76.77 million in Q1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).