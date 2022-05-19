Riyadh – Dallah Healthcare Company has posted a 59.12% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 86.90 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, versus SAR 54.61 million.

Revenues totalled SAR 609.40 million during the January-March 2022 period, higher by 23.19% than SAR 494.67 million in the year-ago period, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.92 in Q1-22 from SAR 0.58 in Q1-21.

On a quarterly basis, the company's revenues in Q1-22 grew by 5.87% from SAR 575.57 million in Q4-21, while the net profits rose by 4.12% from SAR 83.46 million.

In 2021, the Saudi listed firm registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 275 million, an annual jump of 103.70% from SAR 135 million.

