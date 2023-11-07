Riyadh – The net profits after Zakat and tax of Dallah Healthcare Company hit SAR 246.47 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, higher by 25.74% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 196.02 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 2.53 in 9M-23, marking an annual rise from SAR 2.18, according to the interim financial results.

Revenues increased by 19.11% YoY to SAR 2.13 billion as of 30 September 2023 from SAR 1.79 billion.

Income Statements for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the net profits after Zakat and tax widened by 125.37% to SAR 98.87 million from SAR 43.87 million in Q3-22.

The firm posted revenues amounting to SAR 749.83 million during the July-September 2023 period, up 24.79% YoY from SAR 600.89 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits hiked by 86.51% from SAR 53.01 million in Q2-23, while the revenues increased by 11.84% from SAR 670.42 million.

Dividends

The board members of Dallah Healthcare decided to disburse cash dividends valued at SAR 48.84 million, representing 5% of the capital, for Q3-23.

A dividend of SAR 0.50 per share will be granted for 97.68 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 12 and 26 November 2023, respectively.

