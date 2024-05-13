Dallah Healthcare Company logged a 26.03% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to SAR 119.30 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from SAR 94.66 million.

Revenues grew 9.40% YoY to SAR 784.06 million in Q1-24 from SAR 716.64 million, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 1.22 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, from SAR 0.98 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company’s net profit increased by 4.97% in Q1-24 from SAR 113.65 million in Q4-23, while the revenues shrank 2.72% from SAR 806.01 million.

In 2023, Dallah posted a 31.21% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to SAR 360.12 million from SAR 274.46 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).