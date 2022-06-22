Riyadh – City Cement Company has named Abdulaziz bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

In addition, Badr bin Omar Al Abdullatif was appointed as the company’s new Vice Chairman and Managing Director, according to a bourse filing.

The two officials assumed their roles for a new board term that started on 20 June 2022.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, City Cement generated SAR 17.15 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, lower by 74.01% than SAR 66.01 million in Q1-21.

