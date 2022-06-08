Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, as investors worried that aggressive policy tightening by global central banks will stifle economic growth.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.5% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Wednesday cut its 2022 global growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.2%, a day after the World Bank slashed its estimates by nearly a third to 2.9%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.5% higher at 20,928.21 on Tuesday.

Dow e-minis were down 176 points, or 0.53% at 6:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 21.25 points, or 0.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 56.75 points, or 0.45%.

Prices in Canada are rising at their quickest pace in 31 years, but that is not yet feeding in to a wage spiral, Canada's budgetary watchdog said on Tuesday, with inflation still expected to return to target in coming years.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)