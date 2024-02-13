Burjeel Holdings posted higher net income at AED 540.41 million in 2023, compared to AED 354.57 million in 2022.

Revenues increased to AED 4.53 billion last year from AED 3.92 billion in the January-December 2022 period, according to the income statements.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) amounted to AED 0.10 in 2023, versus AED 0.06 a year earlier.

Total assets enlarged to AED 5.14 billion as of 31 December 2023 from AED 4.68 billion in 2022.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Burjeel witnessed a 76.40% leap in net profit to AED 361.77 million, compared to AED 205.07 million in 9M-22.

