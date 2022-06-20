Riyadh – Batic Investments and Logistics Company has named Fahad Mubarak Al Guthami as the new Vice Chairman of its board.

Al Guthami assumed his new role on 16 June this year and will remain in position till 2 April 2023, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, Batic Investments generated SAR 842,232 in net profit after Zakat and tax, against net losses of SAR 3.22 million in the year-ago period.

Moreover, the company’s revenues amounted to SAR 109.66 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual decline of 11.30% from SAR 123.63 million.

