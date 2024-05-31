Cairo – The net profits attributable to the owners of B Investments Holding hit EGP 891.78 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, an annual leap from EGP 331.12 million.

The group posted revenues amounting to EGP 230.05 million in Q1-24, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 64.50 million, according to the consolidated financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hiked to EGP 5.57 in Q1-24 from EGP 2.04 in the year-ago period.

Total assets reached EGP 4.83 billion as of 31 March 2024, up from EGP 3.62 billion at the end of December 2023.

Standalone Income Statements

The EGX-listed firm logged standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 700.59 million in Q1-24, compared to EGP 258.14 million during the same quarter in 2023.

Non-consolidated EPS climbed to EGP 4.38 in the first three months (3M) of 2024 from EGP 1.58 in Q1-23.

In 2023, B Investments Holding generated EGP 693.76 million in consolidated net profit, lower than EGP 1.33 billion a year earlier.

