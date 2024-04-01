B Investments Holding (BINV) reported a 38.79% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during 2023, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest surged to EGP 517.987 million in the 12 months to December 31st from EGP 846.190 million in 2022.

Furthermore, the standalone net profit after tax rose to EGP 484.393 million in the period from January 1st to December 31st from EGP 860.895 million in 2022.

Established in 2006, B Investments is an Egypt-based private equity firm and growth capital investor that pulls a wealth of expertise to actively create value in its portfolio companies.

