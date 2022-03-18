Riyadh - The board of AXA Cooperative Insurance Company has recommended a cash dividend of SAR 1 per share for 2021.

The company would pay a total of SAR 50 million, representing 10% of the capital, for 50 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

The board’s proposal is subject to the approval of the general assembly meeting, which date will be determined at a later time.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, AXA Cooperative posted net profits before Zakat worth SAR 166.72 million, an annual decline of 0.06% from SAR 166.83 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).