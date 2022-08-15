Cairo – The profits of Misr National Steel (Ataqa) netted EGP 86.75 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, down from EGP 94.02 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.072 in the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, compared with EGP 0.078 in the year-ago period, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

The EGX-listed company’s revenue recorded EGP 1.34 billion during H1-22, compared to EGP 1.32 billion in H1-21.

During the April-June period in 2022, Ataqa generated net profits worth EGP 18.79 million, compared to EGP 30.67 million in the same period in 2021.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the net profits of Ataqa increased to EGP 67.95 million, compared to EGP 63.34 million in the year-ago period.

