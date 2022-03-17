Riyadh – Mubasher: United Wire Factories Company (Aslak) has renewed its non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Themar for Food and Catering Company to acquire a stake in the catering firm.

The two parties extended the deal for 45 days that can be renewed upon their approval, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

In October 2021, the wire manufacturer had signed a non-binding MoU with Thamar to potentially acquire a stake in the latter.

It is worth noting that the initial agreement was valid for 90 days until January 2022, followed by a 60-day renewable MoU.

Source: MubasherAll Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

