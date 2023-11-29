Riyadh – Armah Sports Company will start the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) on Thursday, 30 November 2023.

Under the symbol 9590, the firm will float 4.92 million ordinary shares, representing 15% of its total shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) noted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

Tadawul greenlighted the company’s Nomu listing on 13 March 2023, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval on 20 June this year.

