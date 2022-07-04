Riyadh - The board of Arabian Centres Company (ACC) has decided to pay SAR 356.25 million as cash dividends for the second half (H2) of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022.

The Saudi company will disburse SAR 0.75 per share, equivalent to 7.50% of the share nominal value, for 475 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on 5 and 26 July, respectively.

Earlier this year, the listed firm paid the same amount of cash dividends for the six-month period that ended on 30 September 2021.

In the first nine months (9M) of FY21/22, Arabian Centres reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 327.20 million, an annual decline of 9.04% from SAR 359.70 million.

